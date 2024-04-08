AltC Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the average volume of 549 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:ALCC traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 2,679,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.