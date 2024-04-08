AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.08

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4273874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 27.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

