Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Up 6.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 287,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,133,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

