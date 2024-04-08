Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.27 and last traded at $155.01. Approximately 7,314,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,561,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

