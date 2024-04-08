Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,349. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

