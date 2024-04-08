Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $130.46. 803,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,344,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.45.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Albemarle by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

