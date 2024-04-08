Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.69

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.69 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 389642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.64.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7749321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

