Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.63. 1,013,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.