Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

