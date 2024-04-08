Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.