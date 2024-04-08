Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.89. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

