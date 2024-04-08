Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $163.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of A opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

