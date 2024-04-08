Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 12th

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 12th.

Agenus Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,355,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,963. Agenus has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Agenus by 116.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

