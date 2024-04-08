Aergo (AERGO) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Aergo has a market cap of $79.17 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Aergo Profile
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.
