Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.66 and last traded at $170.73. Approximately 18,902,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 76,320,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.