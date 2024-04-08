Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $271.89 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

