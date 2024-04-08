Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT Lowered to $14.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRV. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

