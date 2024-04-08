ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Head to Head Survey

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.57% 8.41% 1.65% Healthpeak Properties 13.97% 4.34% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $91.13 million 1.19 $22.39 million $0.35 40.26 Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 4.29 $306.01 million $0.56 30.54

Risk and Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthpeak Properties 1 5 3 0 2.22

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $23.05, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

