Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 19.6 %

ACOR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

