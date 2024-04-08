Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

ACHL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

