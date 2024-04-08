Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:AKR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 128.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

