Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Down 3.8%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.49. 22,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 38,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Abacus Life Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Abacus Life
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
