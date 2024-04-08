9,346 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the period.

CEM stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

