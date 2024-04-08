6,982 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. 1,166,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,466. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

