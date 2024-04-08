690 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,368. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,017 shares of company stock valued at $38,296,687. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.