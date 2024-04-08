67,264 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.31. 1,230,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,986. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

