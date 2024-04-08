624,119 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 624,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,000. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF comprises 1.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,840,000.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
CGDG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,789. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91.
