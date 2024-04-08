57,432 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.