48,835 Shares in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,358,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 198,974 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.39. 206,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,312. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

