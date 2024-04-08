37,443 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

