36,989 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,029. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.