3,695 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,271. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

