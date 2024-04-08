254 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. 1,830,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

