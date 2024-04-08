2,360 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 123,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $126.55. 1,314,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $567.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

