23,473 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $59.71. 361,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.