1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

