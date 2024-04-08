161,202 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

AUGT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.