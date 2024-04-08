14,374 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,277,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

