12,408 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

