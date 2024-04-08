122,055 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 122,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 846,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,516. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

