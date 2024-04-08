109,602 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

