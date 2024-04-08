10,866 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,850,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,470 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

