Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded up $19.08 on Friday, hitting $362.82. 2,074,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.98 and a 200-day moving average of $389.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

