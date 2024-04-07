Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.72.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
