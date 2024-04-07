Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 13,160 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $205.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

