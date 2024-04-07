Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 15,425 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

