Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.35. The company had a trading volume of 337,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.38. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

