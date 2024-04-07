Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.36.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $670.00. 904,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.02 and its 200-day moving average is $541.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.22 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

