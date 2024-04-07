Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,210. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

