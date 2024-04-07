Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 217.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,250 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

