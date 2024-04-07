Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $24.06 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. 2,590,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

